Like the first volume, the second volume of More Curious Welsh Tales by Geraint Roberts deals with several lesser known stories from Wales through the eyes of the author.
Many chapters describe his own personal visits seeking out the features and places described in these tales.
There is an explanation for a mysterious blue fire which plagues one corner of Wales for several months, lonely farmhouses where terrible murders took place and a secret cave which was lost for years.
One chapter describes the search for a sea cave with a giant tooth, another, a fossilised demon and another tells of a murderer who lived rough for five days in the Cambrian mountains.
There are tales of discovered skeletons, a fresh water spring covered by the tide and a visit to the two houses where Shelley lived beneath the waters of the Elan valley reservoirs.
More Curious Welsh Tales is published by Gwasg Carreg Gwalch.