Leslie Illingworth was a prolific cartoonist, and in a career of almost 50 years produced a regular stream of daily and weekly cartoons.
He started on the Western Mail before moving to the Daily Mail and Punch.
Artist Ted Harrison has been studying the collection and on Tuesday, 20 December gives a lecture (1pm) at the library about Illingworth and his work titled The Boy from Barry who became a Fleet Street Legend.
Fifty-five years ago Ted, then an aspiring political cartoonist, got to know Illingworth well.
“He became a mentor and unofficial tutor and I learned a huge amount from him,” he explained.
“It has been fascinating studying his work in the library archive, which covers so may important eras of 20th century history from the Second World War to the Cold War to the space race.”