Aberystwyth Arts Centre Youth Theatre present Orchestra by Charlie Josephine.
When a youth orchestra rehearse for a concert during half-term, unexpected events cause them to question their connection to the idea of success. How do you preserve the joy of the process while at the same time striving to be the best? Is aiming for artistic excellence worth the pressure of losing your soul?
Directed by Barrie Stott and performed by the students from Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Upper Youth Theatre, this Orchestra will be shown at the venue on 27 and March before being performed again as part of Connections Festival 2024, the National Theatre of England's annual youth theatre festival hosted by Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The programme has a history of nurturing the talent of young people from across the UK. In 2023, Aberystwyth Arts Centre Youth Theatre was chosen to perform their version of Samphire by Shamser Sinha at the Dorfman Theatre.
Suitable for 12 +.