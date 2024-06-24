This year’s Llanfair Art Exhibition is the group’s 10th since it first started in 2015.
Sue Powell, one of the group’s original artists, said: “The little village of Llanfair Clydogau has an abundance of artistic talent.
“We needed to create an annual exhibition where our artists had the opportunity to show others what they do. It’s such a lovely, relaxed event, which has built up quite a following over the years.”
This year’s exhibition features eight Ceredigion artists and a wide range of work, from blacksmithing to oils, printing to pottery and felts to woodturning. This year’s guest artists are Owen Schroder, woodturner, and Jackie Shackson, printer and painter.
The exhibition, at Llanfair Clydogau Village Hall near Lampeter, runs from 5-8 July and will open daily from 11am-6pm, with late opening until 8pm on the Friday. There will be teas, coffees and lots of home-made cakes too!
Further information about the artists taking part this year can be found at https://www.facebook.com/GrwpLlanfairClydogauGroup.