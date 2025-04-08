A theatre production of the Louisa May Alcott classic, Little Women is coming to Aberdyfi this month.
The novel gets a Hotbuckle Productions make-over in this adaptation by Adrian Preater.
The March sister’s journey from adolescence to adulthood is navigated through multi-role playing characterisation and imaginative staging as Hotbuckle explore family, love, and the challenges of growing up.
With a touch of the highly acclaimed Hotbuckle humour and fast-paced story-telling, 19th Century Massachusetts is brought to life as you’ve never experienced before.
After last year’s successful tour of ‘Pride and Prejudice’, Hotbuckle are back with their unique style of adaptations of classic novels.
See their latest production at Aberdyfi’s Neuadd Dyfi on Sunday, 27 April at 7.30pm.