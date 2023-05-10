Cardigan’s Mwldan is delighted to welcome the children of Ysgol Gymunedol Penparc with their new summer show of music and song for the first time on the main stage.
Join them on Thursday, 11 May at 1.30pm and 6.30pm for this special event.
On Friday, 12 May, Mwldan will host Freedom To Roam, a captivating live event which takes the audience on a beautifully crafted journey of music, film and visual art.
The award-winning album The Rhythms Of Migration, from acclaimed composers Catrin Finch, Jackie Shave, Donal Rogers and Eliza Marshall, featuring Kuljit Bhamra MBE and Robert Irvine, will be played in its entirety, accompanied by stunning visual artwork from Amelia Kosminksy.
The music will be preceded by a short film, Connected, from multi-award-winning director Nicholas Jones.
Music and film are powerful tools with thought-provoking voices. Freedom To Roam’s mission is to open ideas and conversation about our interconnected worlds, and to encourage feelings of hope, empowerment and aspiration towards a better future for all living things.
The musicians, who are pictured above, are Catrin Finch, Kuljit Bhamra, Jackie Shave, Lydia Lowndes-Northcott, Robert Irvine, Eliza Marshall, Dónal Rogers, and Joby Burgess.
Also at the venue, on Sunday, 14 May at 8pm, is Mwldan’s first open mic night.
Entry is free, for this, the first in a regular series of open mic nights that will take place every other month in the gallery area.
Go and showcase your talent, whether you are just starting out or you are a microphone veteran, share music, comedy, poetry and more, or just go along to see what’s on offer.