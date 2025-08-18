Llanidloes is preparing to host the first-ever Wales-wide chocolate festival.
Chocolate Festival of Wales is coming to the Powys town on Saturday, 25 October - with most of its activities free to attend.
The festival will feature an indoor chocolate market at Minerva Arts Centre, chocolate tasting and making sessions and workshops for kids and adults, including “chocolate-based outdoor activities”.
There will be specialist dishes and drinks available at venues across Llanidloes, film screenings, a cacao dance workshop, and a hot chocolate pop-up at Wild Oak Cafe.
The chocolate-fiesta is being run by the Llanidloes Chamber of Trade and spearheaded by Meredith Whitely, Llanidloes chocolatier and founder of Calm Cocoa.
