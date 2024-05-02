Llanidloes writer Kim Gravell has been named Romance Category Runner-Up of The People’s Friend New Writers Prize.
To mark 155 years The People’s Friend searched for the best hidden writing talent, running the a competition for unpublished authors.
Head judge, writer and actress Sally Lindsay said: “The People’s Friend is something every writer knows, and as a writer myself, I love how it champions stories and creativity. The award for new writers is a wonderful idea and I’m pleased to be leading the judging panel and helping find a brand-new author and help them with their career.”
Kim’s story is set in Greece.
The People’s Friend recently unveiled a fresh new look and a new initiative to encourage the nation to pick up a short story and read for just six minutes a day. The campaign follows their study, revealing most Brits (78%) crave more time to themselves.
For more about the magazine, its writing bursary and how reading improves well-being visit www.thepeoplesfriend.co.uk