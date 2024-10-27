A former Head Librarian of the National Library of Wales will launch his new book in Machynlleth this month.
The Friends of the Tabernacle Machynlleth are joining with Penrallt Gallery Bookshop to hold the book launch at the Tabernacle in the town on Friday, 15 November.
The event will start at 7pm.
The author Andrew Green will be presenting his book, called ‘Voices on the Path - A History of Walking in Wales’. “Andrew was previously Head Librarian at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth, and will be in conversation with Mike Parker, local author, map addict and Patron of the Friends,” a spokesperson for the book launch event explained.
The bar at the Tabernacle in Machynlleth will open at 7pm and there will be an opportunity to buy Andrew’s book then also.
At 7.30pm the book launch and talk will start.
Tickets in aid of the Friends will be available on the door (£5 cash) or in advance from www.penralltbookshop.co.uk