The highly acclaimed, dazzling and vibrant ensemble KOSMOS opens the 2023/4 season for Machynlleth Music at Y Tabernacl on Friday, 24 November at 7.30pm.
Harriet Mackenzie (international violinist), Meg Hamilton (viola – specialising in world and folk music) and Miloš Milivojević (classical accordion) collaborate to bring a mesmerising evening of music in a fusion of classical and world music.
They have performed extensively across Europe and the UK to high critical acclaim and combine their own classical training with innovation, creativity and improvisation into their own unique arrangements and compositions.
From the classical world and that of fast-moving traditional music from Eastern music, Celtic lands and that of the Middle East, the evening will not disappoint.
Performance highlights include appearances at the Royal Albert Hall and London’s Southbank Centre.