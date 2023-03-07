In 2022, James Phelan captivated and amazed at Theatr Mwldan with his extraordinary magic and now he’s set to make a welcome return to the Cardigan venue with a brand new show on Friday, 10 March (7.30pm).
The incredible magician, made famous for jamming the BBC switchboards as he correctly predicted the lottery, presents his astonishing, enigmatic, five-star rated magic show. It will leave you aching from laughter and dizzy in disbelief.
Directed by the late Paul Daniels, the enigmatic magic show will transport you to a jaw-dropping world of light-hearted hilarity, wonderment and mystery.
Focusing on mind-bending feats of illusion, from making people forget their own names to transporting iPhones from the auditorium into blocks of ice - this sensational show is a sure sell-out and showing exclusively for a limited run.
Presented by the host of BBC’s Trickster: Live, James Phelan is The Greatest Magician.
A VIP ticket experience is available, and includes an invitation to a pre-event Magic Show 30 minutes prior to the main performance, where you’ll experience a close-up repertoire of tricks. VIPs will also receive a goody bag and signed poster.