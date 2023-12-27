As part of preparations for their January pantomime, Robinson Crusoe, the Criccieth Starlight Players ran a competition to name the sea monster which has been created out of litter and plastic collected from the local beaches, and which will star in the show to encourage recycling and being environmentally friendly.
The show’s producer, Kate Dunn said: “The town recently held its annual Croeso Dolig celebrations in the Neuadd Goffa Criccieth Memorial Hall and a large audience were entertained by Lowri-Ann Richards, the children of Ysgol Treferthyr and Côr Meibion Dwyfor.
“A band of intrepid pirates from the Starlight Players got the audience joining in with a rousing pirate song and our sea monster made its debut appearance.
“The children present were invited to suggest a name for the monster and the winning name drawn out of the hat by Lowri-Ann was ‘Weedy’ – suggested by 10-year-old Gwenno Non Ellis-Williams. Gwenno Non will be invited to come and meet Weedy in person and have her photograph taken to star in our official programme for Robinson Crusoe.”
Kate added: “We hope lots of people will come and see our fantastic show which we have all worked so hard on since September.
“Tickets are now available online at thestarlightplayers.com or by phone on 0333 6663366.
“There are five performances between Thursday, 25 January and Sunday, 28 January.”