Mid Wales Opera presents Verdi’s Macbeth, transporting audiences into the captivating world of tragedy, ambition, and supernatural intrigue.
This powerful operatic rendition brings the timeless tale of the Scottish Play to life in a spellbinding production presented in English and performed in four enthralling acts.
One of Shakespeare’s greatest plays is also one of Verdi’s greatest operas.
Experience a gripping tale of power, manipulation and tragic descent as Macbeth, a valiant general, succumbs to his wife’s persuasion, leading to a ruthless quest for the Scottish throne.
Verdi’s magnificent score, with its sweeping melodies and intricate harmonies, propels the psychologically thrilling narrative, whilst Act 4 introduces a modern twist with the haunting chorus of refugees.
Sung in English, accompanied by Ensemble Cymru and with a large cast, supplemented by community choruses, Mid Wales Opera presents its first-ever production of Verdi’s Macbeth as the culmination of its Shakespeare Season.
The opera features a cast of 17 professional singers, led by Canadian baritone Jean-Kristof Bouton as Macbeth, Welsh soprano Mari Wyn Williams as the demonic Lady Macbeth, Welsh tenor Robyn Lyn Evans as Macduff and Welsh bass baritone Emyr Wyn Jones as Banquo.
As always, MWO are joined in the pit by the fabulous Ensemble Cymru, performing conductor Jonathan Lyness’ newly created orchestration of the opera.
The opera will be performed in the celebrated English singing translation by Jeremy Sams.
Music director and conductor Jonathan Lyness said: “Of Verdi’s three Shakespearean operas, Macbeth is the one that I believe will seriously resonate with all of our audiences today, with its extraordinarily powerful and stirring music and for the remarkably contemporary themes that pervade this timeless drama surrounding a military general’s existential greed for power.”
Verdi’s Macbeth takes centre stage at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Thursday, 7 March, and at Gwynedd’s Pontio in Bangor on Saturday, 9 March.