Aberystwyth storyteller Milly Jackdaw has been awarded a research and development grant from Arts Council Wales.
Milly told Maes the grant will enable her “to delve deeply into all aspects involved in the creation of a storytelling show that is relevant, entertaining and illuminating (all being well!)”.
Mochyn Myrddin/Merlin’s Pig is a storytelling performance based on the life of Myrddin/Merlin – his encounters with magical animals and the symbolism of such; the pig/wild boar/sow and featuring the myths and folktales that elucidate the deeper meanings.
“It is an exploration of the living myth and how it relates to the present day and in particular the relevance to our current ecological situation,” Milly explained.
“These tales hold gifts for us that may generate insights and understandings as well as restoring a sense of meaning, wonder and hope.
“As part of the research I shall be journeying to key locations featured in the tales to enable me to bring the living myth of the lands and the people who live there, into the work.
“I shall be sharing this journey through a regular blog (www.millyjackdaw.com/blog).”
Commenting on the funding, Milly said: “I am extremely happy to be receiving this funding.
“This project has been with me for a long time, indeed I originally applied to the Arts Council to fund this project in 2018 but was unsuccessful.
“The passion for this work has endured and evolved and this funding will enable me to explore its potential and to fulfil my vision.
“I invite you to join the journey by following my blog and sharing your own stories with me.”
“Great thanks to Arts Council Wales for their support,” Milly added.