MOMA Machynlleth have announced the winners of the 2024 Tabernacle Art Competition.
The theme was ‘On a Windy Day’; painter Christopher Mike was this year’s judge.
First Prize in the Adult category goes to Robert Price for his photograph on aluminium titled ‘On a Still Night (Melin Llynon, Anglesey)’.
The self taught photographer from Machynlleth enjoys all photography but his passion is capturing the night sky. In 2023 he was shortlisted for the Astronomy Photographer of the year.
Second Prize is shared by Gareth Brindle Jones with his oil on canvas, ‘Rachel’, and Annie Giles Hobbs with her work in oils, ‘On a Windy Day’.
Third Prize goes to Criccieth’s Alison Ross with her mixed media work titled ‘Shoo! (Windy Wash Day)’.
Anne Mychalkiw, Stewart Jones, Laura Novo De Azevedo, W N Evans, Alison Shotbolt, Neil Anderson, Gethin Jones, Natalie Chapman, Fiona Hayward, David Billingsley, Brenda Jones, and Paul Taylor were Highly Commended.
The 11 Years and Under winner is Luton’s Chloe Marsh, 10, with her mixed media work, ‘A Windy Spring Morning in Toddington’.
Jamie Smart, 8, Zoe Leng, Sirena Sutton, Grace Hussein, and Rory Groves, all aged 9, were Highly Commended.
The winner in the 12-17 category is Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Machynlleth pupil, Gwenllian Breese, 15, with her acrylic collage, ‘Mrs Jones yn Mynd i’r Capel’ (‘Mrs Jones Going to Chapel’).
Alexandra Georgieva, 14, Evie Chapman, 17, Rosa McBride, 13, Tala Luna Sutton, 12, and Ana Hussein, 13 were Highly Commended.
Choosing the winners was not easy, with nearly 200 works submitted. Winning and highly commended works, alongside some others, will be exhibited at MOMA Machynlleth from 22 June to 4 September, and all are for sale.
Visitors can vote for their favourite. The adult and under 18 works with the most votes will win the Ailsa Owen Memorial Prize, given by David Owen in memory of his late wife who judged the first competition nearly 30 years ago. Voting is open until 23 August. Winners will be announced on 24 August, along with the theme for the 2025 Tabernacle Art Competition.