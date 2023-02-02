Movement artist Simon Whitehead will talk about his new book, Stitching soft matter, in Cardigan this week.
On Saturday, 11 February at 1.30pm, Canfas in Cardigan will host Simon for the discussion on his limited edition book.
Stitching soft matter contains an archive of performed touch, pandemic touch diaries, drawing, sewing, photography, performance scores and an essay by the Abercych-based movement artist.
It was a process of research-creation into ecologies of touch that bridged the pandemic.
The book details the original intimacies of the practice, the contingencies and spectral realm of touch that emerged during the Covid-19 lockdowns, with ghostly traces stitched into the soft matter of hand coverings.
There will be a short talk and video screening, plus an informal Q&A, and an opportunity to view and buy the book and limited edition prints.
The event starts at 1.30pm. Simon will give a talk about his new book from 2.30pm. There will be hot beverages available.
Canfas gallery is open 10.30am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. Private appointments to visit the shows inside for those nervous about entering a public space or anyone unable to wear a mask can be made by directly emailing [email protected] or phoning 01239 614344.