Lampeter Music Club present their fifth concert of their 2022/23 season on Sunday, 23 April, at Neuadd Bro Fana, Ffarmers Village Hall.
The audience will hear Jean-Max Lattemann, a young German-British countertenor and Dylan Perez, an accomplished pianist, recitalist, chamber musician and coach, who specialises in vocal repertoire.
The concert is called A New Beginning and gives an impression of the enormous variety of the countertenor voice. Music from Mozart, Haydn, Dove, Tippett, Duparc, Liszt, Schubert, Mahler, Debussy, Reimann and Faure will be included.
Jean-Max appears equally at home on the opera and concert stage and is unanimously praised by critics for his interpretations and vocal expressiveness. His repertoire ranges from early baroque to modern and contemporary music.
Jean-Max first studied with Hartmut Zabel at the Hochschule für Musik in Dresden before moving to London to study with Andrew Watts at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
On the opera stage he has taken the expected countertenor roles in baroque opera, such as Handel’s Israel in Egypt and Serce, as well as in many less well-known works. He has an impressive list of premiere roles in the operas of living composers. He takes solo roles in the sacred works of Bach and his contemporaries.
Dylan graduated with distinction from the Guildhall School. Before relocating to London, he studied at the University of Michigan with Louis Nagel and Martin Katz. He has received the Gerald Moore Prize for accompanists, the Accompanist’s Prize at the Bampton Young Singers Competition, the Paul Hamburger Prize for Accompaniment; and won the Oxford Lieder Young Artist platform with contralto Jess Dandy.
Dylan is passionate about the voice and is closely associated with Professor Janice Chapman at the Guildhall School, where he plays for her lessons, learns about the mechanics of vocal technique, and amasses vast knowledge for coaching young and mature singers.
As Lord and Lady Lurgan Collaborative Piano Fellow at the Royal College of Music, he plays for vocal recitals, masterclasses, recordings, private lessons, coaching, and rehearsals at the RCM.
He is the founder of Re-sung, a London-based song recital series that focuses on the connection between text and music, with special interest in creating new interpretations of masterworks and championing contemporary songs.
The concert begins at 4pm. For more information, go to lampetermusicclub.org.uk