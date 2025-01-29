The Irish House Party return to Cardigan’s Mwldan for another joyful night of live music and dance on Saturday, 15 February at 7.30pm.
The traditional music, Irish dancing and banter is infectious.
The show features All-Ireland champion musicians and dancers who combine a unique blend of light hearted audience interaction with fascinating stories about the music and instruments themselves.
The original show was set up in Dublin by a group of musicians who wanted visitors to the city to experience what a real Irish house party is like. It’s all presented in a fun and humorous way resulting in a fabulous theatre going experience.
Tickets are priced at £20 and are available now from Mwldan’s website 24 hours a day, seven days a week (www.mwldan.co.uk), or by phoning their box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday-Sunday, on 01239 621 200.
Screening at Mwldan from Thursday, 20 February is the joyful reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’, starring Ncuti Gatwa (‘Doctor Who’, ‘Sex Education’).
While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.
Max Webster (Life of Pi) directs this hilarious story of identity, impersonation and romance, filmed live from the National Theatre in London.
Three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke also stars in this vibrant new production.
Tickets are priced at £15 (£14) and are available from the website above or by calling the box office number above.
The recording of this live performance is on Thursday, 20 February (7pm), Thursday, 6 March (7pm), Saturday, 8 March (2pm) and Sunday, 16 March (2pm).