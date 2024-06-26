Talented youngsters supported by Dolgellau Music Club will take part in a concert.
The club has supported local young musicians with contributions towards lessons, travel, music and/or exam fees. The club is now inviting some of them to a 'Dathlu Doniau / Celebrating Talent' concert in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor at 7.30pm on Friday, 5 July.
The concert is free, but donations to the Youth Fund are welcome.
Among the most recent beneficiaries are pianists Gruffydd ab Owain and Nel Thomas and singer Cadog Edwards, pupils of Llanuwchlyn/Bala teacher Branwen Williams. Dolgellau-based Osian Lewis-Smith will improvise at the piano on his own compositions. Jessica Jones will play some Grade 8 classical guitar pieces. Youngsters from Totaleigh Music in Tywyn will also take part.
This should be a fun evening, and a chance in difficult times to celebrate (as the title suggests) local promise, and the varied joys of music.
Applications for further support for promising musicians under 25 can be made via dolgellaumusicclub.org.uk.