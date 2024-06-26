Among the most recent beneficiaries are pianists Gruffydd ab Owain and Nel Thomas and singer Cadog Edwards, pupils of Llanuwchlyn/Bala teacher Branwen Williams. Dolgellau-based Osian Lewis-Smith will improvise at the piano on his own compositions. Jessica Jones will play some Grade 8 classical guitar pieces. Youngsters from Totaleigh Music in Tywyn will also take part.