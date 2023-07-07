Catrin is one of the world’s most celebrated harpists, an extraordinary talent and musical adventurer whose career includes both solo performances with the world’s top orchestras and, more recently, sensational award-winning collaborations with some of the greatest global musicians, including Toumani Diabaté (Mali), Seckou Keita (Senegal) and Ireland’s Aoife Ní Bhriain. Catrin has performed with many of the world’s leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, the Royal Philharmonic, the Boston Pops, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and the English Chamber Orchestra.