We also have Sinfonia Cymru contributing in four different ways, in the Engine Shed extravaganza with Philomusica of Aberystwyth, in the concert for children of all ages ‘Peter and the Wolf’, in a late night poetry-inspired ‘The Magic Tree Collective’, and finally in the closing orchestral concert, ‘Regenerate’, where the theme of ‘One World’ takes on another significance. This is the ‘one world is all we’ve got’ message, ‘so let’s look after it’. Devised by three young musicians, including Simmy Singh, this re-imagines Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’ and Vaughan-Williams’ ‘Lark Ascending’ and folk themes to draw us into a world where music becomes a catalyst for hope, imagination and the future of our planet.