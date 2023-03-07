AberOpera return to Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth for their spring concert at 7pm on Friday, 10 March.
The programme, which is suitable for all ages, will include favourite choruses, duets, trios, solos and instrumental interludes including The Entertainer by Scott Joplin and Les Pêcheurs des Perles (Bizet) played by Gruffydd Siôn, 13, and Steffan Rhys Jones, 14, both pupils at Ysgol Penweddig.
Disabled access is provided via a lift from the ground floor to the auditorium where refreshments are available from the bar.
The concert showcases Ceredigion’s young musicians and is in association with the Friends of the Ceredigion Museum.