On Sunday, 10 November at 6.30pm Theatr Mwldan Film Society’s vibrant season of films continues with the haunting ‘Werckmeister Harmonies’ (12A).
In an unknown time in an unnamed village, where, one day, a mysterious circus (complete with an enormous stuffed whale and a shadowy, demagogue-like figure known as the Prince) arrives and appears to awaken a kind of madness in the citizens, that builds inexorably toward violence.
A mesmeric parable of societal collapse is an enigma of transcendent visual, philosophical, and mystical resonance, this film is as compelling as it is strange.