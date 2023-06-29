This Friday, 7 July, Mwldan in Cardigan invites you to kick off the weekend with a blistering hot DJ night courtesy of Stardust System Sain.
This will be the second Stardust club night hosted by Clwb Mwldan, and it promises to be an amazing night.
Drawing on 100-plus years combined of party-throwing experience, with residents and special guests playing hip-hop, funk, disco, house, techno and DnB – all the very best of all the dance music.
Big system, epic town centre venue, big capacity, great décor and a pub-priced bar. The event is from 8pm to 1am.