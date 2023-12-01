On Wednesday, 13 December, Mwldan invites you into Gwynedd writer Philip Pullman’s fantastical world with a screening of the National Theatre’s stunning production, The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage.
Set 12 years before the epic His Dark Materials trilogy, this gripping adaptation revisits Philip Pullman’s novel in which waters are rising and storms are brewing.
Two young people and their dæmons, with everything at stake, find themselves at the centre of a terrifying manhunt.
In their care is a tiny child called Lyra Belacqua, and in that child lies the fate of the future.
And as the waters rise around them, powerful adversaries conspire for mastery of Dust: salvation to some, the source of infinite corruption to others.
Eighteen years after his ground-breaking production of His Dark Materials at the National Theatre, director Nicholas Hytner returns to Pullman’s parallel universe.
Broadcast live from London’s Bridge Theatre. Catch the screening in Cardigan at 7.15pm.