Mystery surrounds history of Caernarfon blanket

In the centre of the pictured blanket, which is Storiel Gallery in Bangor’s Object of the Month, is a picture of the Old College, Aberystwyth University with the words ‘Cymru Fydd’ (Wales To Be) above it, and a picture of Caernarfon Castle with the words ‘Cymru Fu’ (Wales That Was) underneath it. Above and beneath these pictures are two dragons and leeks; the rest of the blanket is then covered with leeks and daffodils.