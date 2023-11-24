Under the baton of Iwan Teifion Davies, Philomusica will have a varied and exciting programme of music for its concert in Aberystwyth on Saturday, 9 December.
Starting at 8pm in the Great Hall at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, the evening will deliver two exciting world premieres.
Julien Riley, Overture Melangell allows Philomusica to honour long years of dedication to everything musical by their friend Jules Riley, violinist and composer, who passed away in April.
Arriving in 1997, Jules and his wife Bethan soon joined Philomusica. A talent and a great character, Philomusica has played several of Jules’ pieces over the years.
It was the decision to programme Jules’ piece that led Philomusica artistic director Iwan to build a programme based on ‘Myths and Legends’.
Jules was inspired by visiting Pennant Melangell and the legend of St Melangell.
This led to the commission of the second world premiere: Sarah Lianne Lewis, In the Shadow of Giants.
Born and raised in Aberystwyth, Sarah is forging a career in composing. She is currently composer affiliate with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the youngest and first woman to hold this position.
She is also currently one of three UK-based composers awarded a fellowship by the PRS and a Royal Philharmonic Society Composer 2021-22 working with the Chorus of the Royal Northern Sinfonia.
Sarah has gone for a lesser known local myth of Maelor Gawr, an early Celtic king and giant who resided in Dinas Maelor (Pen Dinas Hillfort). Arwel Hughes (1909-1988), Welsh composer, appointed head of music of BBC Wales in 1965, was much esteemed throughout his long career.
In 1979, Owain Glyndŵr, was commissioned by BBC Wales. Much of his output was inspired by Welsh literature, history, mythology and folktales.
Spreading themselves over Europe they have two mainstream and much loved pieces.
• From Sibelius, ‘En Saga’ Op. 9 (A Fairy Tale, or A Legend). Originally premiered in Helsinki in 1893 it was later revised for a performance in Berlin in 1902 bringing Sibelius a much desired German breakthrough early in his career.
• Mahler, Songs of a Wayfarer, with soloist Christopher Cull, baritone. Written around 1884-85 he orchestrated and revised it in the 1890s. Published in 1897 it is one of Mahler’s best-known and loved works. The lyrics are by the composer himself, though they have their influence in Des Knaben Wunderhorn, a collection of German folk poetry.
The soloist is an alumnus of the National Opera Studio London, Guildhall School of Music, and Queen’s University Belfast. Christopher is becoming a busy soloist.
He is an Arts Council of Northern Ireland Young Musicians’ Platform Winner, was a finalist in the Chilcott Award and a former young artist with Opera Theatre Company.