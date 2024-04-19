TAYLOR Swift has released her latest album today, with the title track featuring a nod to west Wales' Dylan Thomas.
The world-famous singer songwriter dropped a surprise double album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, in the early hours of Friday morning.
It's the superstar's 11th studio album and features 31 songs in total, spilling over two hours.
The title track, The Tortured Poets Department, includes the chorus "I laughed in your face and said, ‘You’re not Dylan Thomas. I’m not Patti Smith. This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel. We’re modern idiots.”
According to USA Today, Stephanie Burt, a Harvard professor who teaches a class on Swift, explained the layers of the lyric, saying: "Swift is not only telling (the guy in the song), you're not that talented.
“She's saying, let's not be the kind of artists who make our self-destructive, tortured natures central to our art, which invites everyone to look at what a mess we are.”
Dylan Thomas has long been an inspiration to popular culture with Bob Dylan taking his name from the Swansea poet who spent part of his life in New Quay and Laugharne.
The Beatles were also influenced by Dylan's words.
Celebrating the nod from Taylor, The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth posted a thread on X to celebrate the Welshman's legacy, much of which is on display in the library.
The library said: "Even decades after his passing in 1953, Dylan Thomas remains a celebrated and influential figure in the world of literature, his words continuing to inspire and resonate with audiences around the globe (including Taylor Swift).
"His poetry often explored themes of love, loss, and the natural world and he became one of the greatest poets of his generation.
"Despite his short life, Thomas's legacy lives on through his timeless works such as, 'Under Milk Wood', and 'Do not go gentle into that good night'."
Dylan Thomas lived in Ceredigion at 'Majoda', New Quay in 1944 - 45 and 'Plas Gelli' near Talsarn between 1941 and 1943.
In May 2007 a film about Dylan Thomas based on the period he lived in New Quay was being made in the town.
Although Dylan Thomas only lived for a short time during the second world war in New Quay, it is widely believed that many colourful local residents in the town became the basis of his characters in his most widely acclaimed work 'Under Milk Wood'.
Dylan Thomas' roots lie deep in south west Wales - Carmarthenshire and Cardiganshire - now known as Ceredigion.
These are counties to which he was irresistibly drawn throughout his life.
He lived in many places in his short life including London, Kent and Sussex, but returned to West Wales to produce his most compelling and memorable works - most notably Ceredigion where his various stays in New Quay and Talsarn were among the most productive of his writing career.