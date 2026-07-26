The National Library of Wales has created new copies of the Aberfan Book of Remembrance to ensure the memory of 116 children and 28 adults who lost their lives in the disaster on 21 October 1966 continue to be honoured.
Funded by Welsh Government, the project brings together the Aberfan community, specialist craftspeople and staff at the National Library, ahead of the 60th anniversary of the disaster.
Owain Roberts, Director of Collections and Digital Services at the National Library of Wales, said:
“As we approach the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan Disaster, it is a privilege for the National Library of Wales to work alongside the people of Aberfan on a project of such significance.
“This Book of Remembrance is a fitting tribute to those who were lost and to the enduring strength and resilience of the Aberfan community.”
David Davies JP, survivor and Chairman of The Aberfan Memorial Charity, visited the library to receive the new books on behalf of the community. He said: “This Book of Remembrance is of immense importance to the people of Aberfan. I would like to thank the library, Welsh Government and everyone involved for their commitment and care throughout the project. The work has been carried out with great respect for those who lost their lives, and it will help ensure their memory endures for generations to come.
“The books will be displayed under glass in the community, with pages turned each month to show names and birth dates of our dearly loved ones we lost on that fateful day.”
Three copies of the new Book of Remembrance have been produced and bound by the library’s Conservation Department, showcasing the specialist heritage craft skills at the library.
Dilwyn Williams, National Library of Wales Conservation Manager and Specialist, said: “It has been an honour to work on these volumes. Every stage of the binding process, from selecting materials to completing the finished books, required specialist skills, traditional techniques and great attention to detail. Projects such as this demonstrate the importance of preserving these craft skills and passing them on to future generations. We are proud that work of this kind can be undertaken here in Wales and at the National Library.”
The Book of Remembrance is one element of a wider programme of work being undertaken by the National Library of Wales to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan Disaster.
Earlier this year, the Library launched Aberfan Disaster 1966, a new online research resource developed in partnership with Glamorgan Archives and funded by the Welsh Government. Drawing on material from the Library’s collections, the resource helps tell the story of the disaster and the remarkable resilience of the community in its aftermath.
The library is also planning an exhibition on Aberfan, which will open in autumn and feature one of the newly created Books of Remembrance. Together, these projects aim to ensure that the experiences of those affected by the disaster, and the strength of the community that endured it, continue to be remembered and understood by future generations.
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