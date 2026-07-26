David Davies JP, survivor and Chairman of The Aberfan Memorial Charity, visited the library to receive the new books on behalf of the community. He said: “This Book of Remembrance is of immense importance to the people of Aberfan. I would like to thank the library, Welsh Government and everyone involved for their commitment and care throughout the project. The work has been carried out with great respect for those who lost their lives, and it will help ensure their memory endures for generations to come.