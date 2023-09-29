One of Wales’ most important naturalists and writers about the natural environment is celebrated once again at this year’s William Condry Memorial Lecture.
William Condry (1918-1998) was the first warden of the Ynyshir RSPB Reserve in the Dyfi Valley. He came to Wales in 1946 and played a key role in various naturalist organisations in mid and north Wales.
He is well known for his erudite and beautiful nature writing, which has inspired many other naturalists and writers and readers of nature writing.
Now in its 13th year, the lecture is an event that naturalists in mid Wales look forward to in anticipation of an interesting and thought-provoking evening.
This year Nigel Brown will pose the question, what can the flowers of Anglesey tell us about conserving plants in Wales?
Nigel has lived in north Wales for almost 50 years, since coming to study Botany at Bangor University. He was later employed by Bangor University and for 39 years was curator of Treborth Botanic Garden and lecturer in Botany and Ecology.
The event will be held at MOMA Machynlleth this Saturday, 7 October.