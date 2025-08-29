Sploj launched this summer in Machynlleth as the newest community-led venue platforming local artists, musicians and DJs.
As well as becoming home to an LGBTQ+ writing group, a women's DJ group, drama club, and regular DJ and film nights, the non-profit organisation will next month be launching its first exhibition showcasing 15 artists.
The organisation promises this will be the first in a series of monthly exhibitions at the new artist-run gallery space on Bank Lane.
Will Tremlett, organiser and Sploj co-founder, said: “We’ve got a small but growing group of artists, both local and from across the UK, who have been working towards setting up an artist-run gallery at Sploj Machynlleth.
“Each month there will be a new exhibition, both group and solo shows from local artists and those from further afield.
“It’s currently a voluntary-run project with everyone chipping in for each show we do and taking turns curating and organising.
“This month, Nadia-lin and I are curating and organising a group show made up from submissions.”
The exhibition, FLOOP, will launch with a ‘grand opening’ on Thursday 4 September from 6.30pm-9.30pm.
The bar will be open, and raffle tickets will be sold for the chance to win some of the artwork.
The winners of the raffle will be announced at the closing event at the end of September, with the date yet to be announced.
The opening is free to attend, but donations to the running of Sploj are welcome.
It comes as Sploj became a recipient of Powys’ Social Value Forum Development Fund, supporting the venue to become a cultural hub, putting young adults in leadership roles.
