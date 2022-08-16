New Quay Music Festival back with a bang
After two years on mute New Quay Music Festival returned...
Since the late ‘90s New Quay’s music festival has become a popular fixture in the town’s calendar. The event started life in a pub beer garden.
During Covid, when no live music events were allowed, the festival team focused their efforts on finding a new home for the bands.
This year the New Quay Music Festival arena was located in Parc Arthur. An incredible open air venue with tented pavilions, bars, a food outlet and an incredible stage worthy of the big names it hosted.
A loyal team of Working4NewQuay volunteers toiled 18 hours a day for a week in order to get the festival ready.
There were over 25 performances around the town over the course of the three-day event, with over 2,500 attendees, including a rather emotional performance from Ukrainian singer Lietta. Part of a rock group back home, she fled the country and is currently housed at the Urdd’s Llangrannog site.
Vince Parsons, who travels annually to the festival from Yorkshire, said: “Awesome weekend, fantastic new location - it really works!”
Helen Swan, a learning support assistant at Ysgol Cei Newydd, said: “There were buskers on the beachfront, pop, blues and indie in the Black Lion Hotel pub garden, and big bands up at the festival’s nice new home at Parc Arthur. It has been incredible to see so much quality live music in the town this weekend.”
Bands from all genres stepped up to the mic and entertained the crowds.
New Quay town councillor Matthew Vaux said: “The Working4NewQuay group put so much effort into creating this event. Ian and team work tirelessly to raise funds that go directly back into making New Quay a better place to live, work in and visit.
“They nailed this music festival. It’s been great for trade. There was zero trouble and it’s just wonderful to see how strong the community spirit is here post-Covid.”
On Friday, headliners Legend took to the stage and sounds of Bob Marley echoed around the town.
Katrina from Katrina and the Waves, who also performed, said: “It was a memorable and beautiful evening performing in New Quay.
“We’re very grateful to everyone who came and watched the show and we can’t wait to come back. Diolch yn fawr iawn.”
Music on the Green is a highlight of the festival. The music started on Sunday at midday and finished early evening and the sun shone all day.
“Ian Richardson and his Working4NewQuay team have surpassed themselves this time,” said local restaurateur Timothy Dutnell. “It was an incredible event, so well organised – the town was alive with music.”
Ian, from Working4NewQuay, commented: “The Working4NewQuay Group would like to thank the army of helpers and volunteers who all pulled together to make this event happen.
“They’re all heroes, all gave their time and energy and asked for nothing in return.
“It’s absolutely incredible what we can achieve when we all pull in the same direction.”
The festival organisers would like to thank the Seahorse Inn owners and staff who built and managed the bars at the event. They also generously donated 100 per cent of the profits taken on all bars to Working4NewQuay.
A special thank you goes to the team of seven who came up from Cardiff to join the other volunteers to serve behind the festival bars.
Special mention of thanks also to Sound Hire Wales and to Klean Dalton for the incredible sound and production.
Next year’s dates for the festival have been confirmed as 4 to 6 August.
Information and images supplied by Fiona Best
