Queer Lit Quarterly launched by Gayberystwyth Books will feature LGBTQ+ books, offering in depth discussion with their authors.
This month, local LGBTQ+ authors are attending to discuss their works at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in the Studi on Friday 11 April at 6pm.
Pete Shea from Gayberystwyth Books said: “Supported by Aberration Cymru, Queer Lit Quarterly will bring together LGBTQ+ writers, researchers and fans of Queer Literature for an evening of discussion and appreciation of LGBTQ+ books.
“If you love queer storytelling - this is the ultimate event for you."
The first event will feature four authors from Wales who have written on queer life in the country, including Welsh historian Norena Shopland who will speak about her body of work, including Forbidden Lives and A History of Women in Men's Clothes.
JJ Lambert will also be attending to speak about their book Found Wanting, alongside Mike Parker with his book On the Red Hill.
Anthony Shapland will also be present, speaking about the new book, A Room Above a Shop, recently published in March and winning him a nomination for Observer Best Debut Novelist of the year.
The events will take place every three months, with the next Queer Lit Quarterly’s taking place on Friday 13 June, Friday 10 October and Friday 12 December at 6pm in the Arts Centre.