Newcastle Emlyn’s Attic Theatre has a festive treat in store this month when they present Charles Dickens' ‘A Christmas Carol’.
One of the best loved Christmas stories, this production - within practical limits - stays pretty true to the original. But, with a big cast, small stage and plenty of costumes to worry about, a few tricks have been used to make everything work.
Some of the cast include ghosts Alan Waterman (Spirit of Christmas Present), Ben Allen (Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come) and Sue Waterman (Spirit of Christmas Past).
The Cratchits are Luke Cave (Bob), Lorraine Corrigan (Penny), Judith Kings (Martha), Helen Dawson (Mrs Cratchit) and Rod Davies (Tiny Tim).
So start your festive season early with a trip to the theatre.
‘A Christmas Carol’ runs from Wednesday 11 to Saturday, 14 December with a matinee on the last day. Tickets are just £9 for adults and £6 for those 15 and under (accompanied by an adult).
Tickets can be bought at www.attictheatre.wales.