Theatr Mwldan Film Society’s programme continues with Medusa (15) on Sunday, 12 November (6.45pm).
In writer-director Anita Rocha de Silveira’s genre-bending horror Medusa, 21-year-old Mariana is a member of a repressive patriarchal Christian sect.
By day, she and her girlfriends cultivate the image of the perfect woman; at night, they don masks to become a brutal vigilante gang, mercilessly prowling the city for women they deem to be sinners. But when a confrontation goes violently wrong, tensions emerge between Mariana and her pious sisters.
This is a nightmarish psychological thriller.
On Sunday evenings from September to May, Theatr Mwldan Film Society screens a carefully curated season of exceptional movies.
The films range from world cinema through to British independent film, compelling documentaries and animations.