A novel set in Aberystwyth and Machynlleth promises to captivate readers with its gripping tale of Welsh nationalism, forbidden love, and a looming threat of mass destruction.
Co-author Paul Flude reflects on his motivations for releasing ‘Drowning the Valleys’.
“Authors give many reasons to release a novel. Mine was simple - a promise made to a dying friend.
“My wife Dawn and I met Steve 25 years ago when he created artwork for a folk album we were recording. He quickly became a part of our family.
“Although we emigrated to Australia in 2019, leaving Steve in mid-Wales, our bond remained strong.
“As Steve’s health declined, our communication shifted to FaceTime, exchanging jokes and writing short stories. When doctors informed him there were no further treatments available, Steve said, ‘Let’s write a novel. It’s always been my ambition to have a book published.’ Despite the uncertainty of his remaining time, I agreed.”
Paul and Steve worked tirelessly on the book, the former crafting storyline and plot and Steve adding depth and colour to characters, introducing scenes and personas, propelling the narrative in new, exciting directions.
Paul said: “As Steve’s condition worsened, his interest in the novel grew. Despite the challenges, including time zone differences and the pressure of daily writing, I was determined to keep my promise.
“Steve passed away midway through the project, but our final conversations strengthened my resolve to complete and publish the novel.”
Set in and around Aberystwyth and Machynlleth - Steve's nearest towns to his village of Abercegir - the story begins with two vehicles racing toward each other over a blind canal humpbacked bridge, while below, a narrowboat loaded with explosives ticks down to detonation. This suspenseful premise sets the stage for a thrilling tale filled with dynamic characters and unexpected twists.
Ceredigion Museum, Aberystwyth is selling the book.