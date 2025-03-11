Nuclear weapons could destroy us all, right now - so why aren't we talking about them?
From the team that created the award-winning Status and Confirmation, comes Talking About The Fire, a show about a new nuclear weapons treaty - one that’s trying to give the power to eliminate nuclear weapons to the states, and people, who don’t possess them.
It’s a show and a conversation. We'll talk about where we are, where we live, and why it's important people like us talk about this at all.
Created by seven-time Fringe First winner Chris Thorpe and Claire O’Reilly (Abbey Theatre) and developed with Tony Award-winning Rachel Chavkin.
See Talking About The Fire at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 3 April (7.45pm).