A story about a boy who is obsessed by trainers is the latest release from Aberystwyth author Pryderi Gwyn Jones.
Pryderi, who grew up in Gwynedd and teaches in Machynlleth, has written a tale familiar to many – of a boy who is desperate to own a pair of the best trainers from the town’s coolest shoe shop. But it’s no easy task to get his hands on the trainers of his dreams when they cost a fortune!
What about a Saturday job? Not a chance when he’s only 13!
How about persuading his dad that his current shoes that have been on his feet for the past 23 months and four days, are too small, and smell like Uncle Roy’s toilet on a Sunday morning? Tough!
Perhaps his friends can help him get some cash. What about the girl who’s about to become his girlfriend? Has she any ideas?
King of Trainers is available in bookshops, online from publisher Carreg Gwalch (www.carreg.gwalch.cymru) and the Books Council of Wales (www.gwales.com)
Born in Aberstwyth, Pryderi grew up in Llansannan and Bangor.
After a period of travel in South America and Europe, he moved to mid Wales following his marriage to a girl from Llanbrynmair.
He’s now the father of two daughters and spends his time in Montgomeryshire teaching at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, and is involved in sport, especially football!
He won crowns at the Powys Eisteddfod in 2004 and 2011, and a stool at the Tegeingl Poetry Slam of 2012.
King of Trainers is a translation of his first novel in Welsh. He has written another two novels in this series.