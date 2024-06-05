Open mics and music nights are the offering from Cardigan’s Mwldan this month.
Do you have some songs, poems or jokes that you’d love to perform? Fresh dates have just been added for Mwldan’s fantastic Open Mic Night, kicking off on Sunday, 23 June, followed by 21 July and 18 August, all at 8pm.
This event has grown to be a popular fixture in Mwldan’s calendar. A relaxed and friendly evening get together, the Open Mic nights take place once a month on a Sunday and they’re the perfect place to share your music, poetry, jokes or any other performance piece with a friendly audience. Or why not just come and listen to what your local creative community has to offer?
Everyone is welcome to attend and entry is free. Sign up to perform on the door.
Get yourself down to Mwldan for a sizzling night of Gypsy Jazz music on Saturday, 15 June at 8.30pm with Llandjango.
Llandjango is a super group made up of members from two of Wales’ finest Gypsy Jazz bands: Swinging Nettles and Tacla.
Swinging Nettles brought a fantastic show to Mwldan last summer and now this fantastic band offers a mix of jazz, swing and foot stomping gypsy jazz, with a set that promises to get the place hopping this June.
This event takes place in the Mwldan gallery area. This space has bench seating, with some chairs with backs at the rear. Seats can not be reserved for these events, so the advice is to arrive early if you need a seat with a back. If you have any accessibility issues, please get in touch with the box office (01239 621 200 /[email protected]).