On Tuesday, 23 May at 7.30pm, Pwllheli’s Neuadd Dwyfor hosts Opra Cymru.
The company brings Cosi Fan Tutte, a new production of Mozart’s comic masterpiece about the frailty of love.
True love lasts a lifetime? Don’t be so sure! In a witty Welsh translation, this production boasts an exceptional cast of the younger generation of singers including Erin Gwyn Rossington and John Ieuan Jones alongside the experienced talents of Rhys Jenkins and Leah-Marian Jones.
Come and see the trials and tribulations of a love story that doesn’t quite stick to the script, and the attempts of two youths to prove the loyalty of their lovers.