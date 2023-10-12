There’s lots to look forward to at Theatr Felinfach over the coming weeks.
On Saturday, 21 October there will be two different performances to enjoy.
In the day, there will be an opportunity to experience a unique performance by Theatr Felinfach’s performing school, Porth y Gwir, a site-specific show based on the themes of global warming and the environment starting from Theatr Felinfach and moving to Longwood Community Woodland near Llangybi.
In the evening Theatr Bara Caws will return with a performance of Draenen Ddu, Angharad Tomos’s translation of Blackthorn by Charley Miles. There’s also an opportunity to watch Porth y Gwir on 22 October.
On 7 November sees Annie Cwrt Mawr by the company Mewn Cymeriad. This is a one-woman play based on the inspiring peace activist Annie Jane Hughes-Griffiths.
On 11 November there will be an evening of lively music with the folk band Ar Log and the inimitable Dewi Pws.
Bringing November to a close will be an imaginative performance for children, Swyn, with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru based on Krystal S Lowe’s book Whimsy with performances on 27 and 28 November.
Theatr Felinfach’s Welsh Christmas pantomime is on Saturday, 9 December and then from 11 to 16 December. Join the Dyffryn Aeron crew as they celebrate the National Health Service turning 75 years old.
You can become a Friend of Theatr Felinfach and in return you will save money throughout the year, get early bookings, exclusive evenings and much more.
You can also volunteer during performances by becoming a steward. This is a great opportunity to gain new skills, receive training and be part of the cultural buzz at Theatr Felinfach.