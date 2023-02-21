Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn has praised the return of the pantomime in Aberdyfi.
The Aberdyfi Players staged Rapunzel, and the show featured some past and present Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn pupils and a member of staff.
Commenting on the show, a school spokesperson said: “It was lovely to see the Aberdyfi panto back this year with a wonderful production of Rapunzel.
“After a few years of being unable to have a pantomime due to Covid, the show certainly made up for lost time!
“The Aberdyfi Players were taking the stage once again at the Neuadd Dyfi, and were proud to welcome the audience back - the second weekend was a sell out! The show included pupils past and present, and a member of staff from Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn, who were fantastic.
“From dancing, acting, and singing to lighting and make up, the professional standard of the various skills show by them all was exceptional. The school are certainly very proud of your achievements.”