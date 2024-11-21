Pen Llŷn singer Al Lewis is expanding his successful Christmas shows, bringing them to Gwynedd and Ceredigion for the first time.
Over the past 11 years Al has performed special Christmas Shows at St Johns Church in Canton, Cardiff. These shows have grown in popularity and now two nights sell out well before the event.
For the first time Al will take the format to Galeri in Caernarfon (sold out) and Aberystwyth’s Ceredigion Museum.
For Christmas, Al brings a mix of his own songwriting, such as his Dylan Thomas inspired 'A Childs Christmas In Wales', combined with a mixture of familiar Christmas classics, so enjoy a night where everyone can bathe in the Christmas cheer.
Al has released multiple albums, won Best Song and Album at the UK Americana Awards (as part of Lewis & Leigh), been nominated for the Welsh Music Prize, and his albums have all spent multiple weeks at number one on the Welsh charts.