Penegoes photographer Tim Wilde has won the International Travel Photographer of the year award for 2024.
The Societies of Photographers presented the prize to Tim at an awards night in London on 17 January.
Tim said: “I have had so many images over the last few years reach the final three images as a nominee or finalist but I have never won the coveted Globe trophy. However this year I won one!
“My god I was reduced to tears and was a blubbering wreck on stage.
“I now feel another personal milestone has been achieved and I can prepare for the 2025 competition season feeling a positive energy to do my best and strive to be in the mix again next year.”
The Societies of Photographers said The Travel Photographer of the Year award “celebrates photographers who excel in capturing the beauty, culture, and diversity of the world through their lens”, adding: “This accolade honours those who bring destinations to life with stunning imagery and creative vision.”
Commenting later, the society said this year’s convention, at which the awards were presented, “has been hailed as the most positive, uplifting and educational event yet.
“Photographers and artists from around the world came together under one roof, sharing their passion for the art of photography.
“The event buzzed with lively conversations, creative exchanges, and valuable social experiences, all connected by the universal language of photography.”
Tim lived in Tywyn for 16 years before moving to Penegoes near Machynlleth.
In 2022 he was presented with a Fellowship distinction from The Societies of Photographers for a portfolio of 20 commissioned images he submitted, all taken on Tywyn Beach over a two-year period.
The panel of images were judged to have achieved the highest level of professional standards in imaging, creativity, and presentation.