Aberystwyth’s Ysgol Penweddig hall was packed for three nights from 13-15 of November when over 100 pupils performed Aled Lloyd Davies' Welsh translation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’.
'Joseff a'i Gôt Amryliw' was a triumph, and the hard work started well before the summer holidays when auditions were held for principal roles.
It was also nice to see many new Year 7 pupils welcomed into the chorus in September, together with pupils from years 8-11.
From the first week back in September, rehearsals were held every lunchtime, and the backstage process of creating the costumes began, including the multi-coloured coat!
After rehearsals during half-term, and after school in the last two weeks, the show started to take shape, and was ready in time for the performance for Year 6 children from the local schools on Wednesday 13 November.
The stage was full of talented Penweddig children.
Miriam Llwyd was wonderful as the narrator, capturing the audience's attention from the start. Iwan Finnigan as Joseph was great too and the pair of them sang their roles with ease.
Llio Tanat as Faro also sttod out, and it was a big surprise for the schoolchildren to see science teacher Mr Harvard, playing the role of Jacob.
A spokesperson for the pupils said afterwards: “We would like to thank local companies and parents who sponsored the show, and contributed towards the raffle prizes.
“Thanks also to the staff and pupils who worked backstage on the costumes and sets, lighting and sound, and to the fantastic band.
“Special thanks to Mrs Catrin Mai Davies, Mr Aled Myrddin and Mrs Rachel West for giving us pupils an unforgettable opportunity.”