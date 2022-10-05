Play takes on contemporary love, family and friendship
Aneurin has been running away from his past, but – thanks to Grindr – he unexpectedly finds love.
When he and Dan decide to adopt, it seems their world is complete. But as he adjusts to being a dad and tries to move on from his reckless past, Aneurin is forced to confront his demons.
Ten years on from the trail-blazing and award-winning Llwyth, Aneurin, Rhys, Gareth and Dada are back in Tylwyth, a witty and compelling new play by Daf James.
Taking an irreverent look at love, family and friendship, Tylwyth is a provocative commentary on contemporary Welsh life.
The show is on at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Tuesday, 18 and Wednesday, 19 October.
There is a pre-show talk for Welsh learners at 6.30pm and a post-show talk, both on Tuesday.
The show is rated 16+ due to strong language, scenes of a sexual nature and adult themes.
This is a Welsh language production. During the performance, Sibrwd, the language access app, will be available to access the playtext and audio in English.
