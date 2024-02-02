The Cellar Bards kick off a packed 2024 programme with special guest Aaron Kent this Friday, 9 February.
Doors at The Cellar on Quay Street, Cardigan open at 7.30pm and open mic spots are available.
Aaron is a working-class writer, stroke survivor, and insomniac from Cornwall, who now lives with his young family in Ceredigion.
His second poetry collection, The Working Classic, is now available from the87press.
He has read his poetry for the BBC, The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, and Stroke Association, had work published in various journals, and is an Arvon tutor. His poetry has been translated into several languages including French, Hungarian, German, Cymraeg, and Kernewek, and has been set to music.
As publisher at Broken Sleep Books Aaron champions working class and ethnic minority writers and offers workshops and courses on ‘how to get published’.
Cellar Bards events are on the second Friday of each month and there’s a great programme planned for the rest of this year, including guest readings and performances from Maggie Harris, Mike Jenkins, Kathy Miles, Samantha Wynne Rhydderch, Menna Elfyn, Rae Howells and Tony Curtis.