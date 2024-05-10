A popular event launched last year in North Ceredigion will return on Sunday, 19 May.
Goginan Community Association will hold their annual Proms in the Field fundraising event on the community field in the village.
It starts at 3pm and offers a programme packed full of musical entertainment right through to the late evening.
This year’s event will feature a host of local talent. Lined up on the programme so far are Aber Opera, Meibion y Mynydd, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Victoria’s String Quartet and Sophie Davies on piano. Refreshments will be available at the field and money raised on the day will go to local good causes.
This is the second year that Goginan Community Association will run the event having first launched it last year.
Proms in the Field raised £1,500 last year and the money was donated to the Wales Air Ambulance.
The compère for this year’s show is Sue Jones Davies.