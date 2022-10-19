Powerful and uplifting show
Swansea City Opera visit Borth Community Hall at 7.30pm on Wednesday, 2 November, with a new chamber opera, Shoulder to Shoulder, developed in partnership with Men’s Sheds Cymru.
The issue of loneliness and friendship is explored in the show, created through Swansea City Opera’s partnership with the charity Men’s Sheds Cymru, which is part of a worldwide movement. The movement was founded in Australia, and the aim of it is to alleviate social isolation, predominantly among older men, through a range of social activities.
Helen Williams of Borth Community Hub, which co-ordinates the Men’s Sheds group in the village, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Swansea City Opera to Borth.
“We share the company’s vision of making music and art accessible to everyone and the importance of arts organisations working with local communities.
“We’re looking forward to hosting Swansea City Opera’s top-flight musicians and singers. It’s an exciting addition to what’s going on in Borth and north Ceredigion.”
Shoulder to Shoulder’s ensemble features mostly Wales-based professional singers and musicians, many of whom sing and play in major opera houses, companies, and orchestras, including the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; Glyndebourne Festival Opera; Welsh National Opera; English National Opera; Opera North; Scottish Opera, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.
Shoulder to Shoulder is described as a powerful and uplifting exploration of men overcoming loneliness and social isolation through friendships forged in Men’s Sheds.
Swansea City Opera’s Brendan Wheatley and Shoulder to Shoulder’s librettist said: “The stories of the ‘Shedders’ are truly inspiring.
“There are stories of men overcoming tremendous adversity ranging from relationship breakdown and bereavement, from ill-health to redundancy by being part of a Men’s Shed.
“Audiences won’t have a miserable evening.
“Instead, they will find Shoulder to Shoulder moving, thought-provoking, uplifting, and funny. We believe opera should be relevant and accessible.
“There’s something for everyone, whether you’re an experienced operagoer or an opera novice.”
