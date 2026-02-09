Johns’ Boys return to Aberystwyth Arts Centre next month with their 10th anniversary show.
The only British choir ever crowned Choir of the World, return following a year of sold-out concerts across the UK and a triumphant tour of Canada.
This special anniversary tour looks back on a decade of unforgettable performances, music that has touched hearts, and moments that have made history.
Famed for their spine-tingling harmonies and unforgettable stage presence, the choir rose to national fame as Britain’s Got Talent finalists and have since appeared on The Royal Variety Show, The Last Night of the Proms, Good Morning television, and are regularly heard on national radio.
See Johns’ Boys at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday, 1 March at 3pm.
